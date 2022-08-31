Pitcairn Co. Sells 126 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $490,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STE stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

