The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 266,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 263.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

