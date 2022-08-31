Pitcairn Co. Has $566,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

ABNB opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,103 shares of company stock valued at $86,085,111 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.