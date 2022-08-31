Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IART opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
