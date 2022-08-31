Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 2.6 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.