Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

