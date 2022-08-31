Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

SRC opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

