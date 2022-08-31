Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 57,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $447.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

