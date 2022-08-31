Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Holdings Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,752 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $715.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

