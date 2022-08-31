Pitcairn Co. Sells 146 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.