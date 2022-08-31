CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME stock opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

