Pitcairn Co. Buys 146 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

