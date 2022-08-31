iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

