Pitcairn Co. Sells 175 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

