Hancock Whitney Corp Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after buying an additional 140,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CORT stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,108 shares of company stock worth $9,213,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

