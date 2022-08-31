Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,187,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,700,000 after acquiring an additional 56,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

