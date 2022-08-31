Custos Family Office LLC Buys 227 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,636.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.