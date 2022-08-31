Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

