Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $52,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,125,000 after buying an additional 474,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

