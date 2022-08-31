E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adagene were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adagene Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Adagene Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

