E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adagene were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Adagene Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Adagene Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Adagene
