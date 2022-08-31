AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

