Pitcairn Co. Invests $655,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

