E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $174,000 in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

