Pitcairn Co. Sells 4,310 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

BBWI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

