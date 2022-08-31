Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,387 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

