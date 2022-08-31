E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

