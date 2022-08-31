E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

NYSE FLT opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.85. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

