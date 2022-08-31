HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

