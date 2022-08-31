E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $162.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

