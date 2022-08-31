Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -99.21 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

