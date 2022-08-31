E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,037,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
MCK opened at $364.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
