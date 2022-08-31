E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,322 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
