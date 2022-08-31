Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

