E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,038 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. MannKind’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $53,033 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.