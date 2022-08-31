Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

