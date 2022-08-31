Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE FIX opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,494 shares of company stock worth $7,704,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.