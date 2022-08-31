E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,417 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

