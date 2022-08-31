E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,417 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter.
MacroGenics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.