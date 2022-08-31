Pitcairn Co. Sells 105 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $284.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.96. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

