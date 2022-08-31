The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

