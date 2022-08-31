E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
DermTech Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of DMTK opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DermTech Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
