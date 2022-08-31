E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 372,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 132,631 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,946 shares of company stock worth $627,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

