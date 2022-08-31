E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,011 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

