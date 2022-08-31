Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,328 shares of company stock worth $11,161,321. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

