ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Holdings Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 412,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 199,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 203,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunityBio Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.