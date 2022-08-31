Pitcairn Co. Sells 488 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 372,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

