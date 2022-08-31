11,035 Shares in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

