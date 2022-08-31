E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,601 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

