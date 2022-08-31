E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

