E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $226,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,349,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

