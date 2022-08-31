Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,810 shares of company stock worth $15,455,190. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Datadog stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10,471.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

